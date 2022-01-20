Former KCCA FC head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi has been unveiled as the new manager at Rwandan side AS Kigali on a two year contract.

He will be assisted by his compatriot Jackson Mayanja.

“We are delighted to announce Mike Mutebi as our new Head coach from Today. The experienced Ugandan coach will be assisted by his compatriot Jackson Mayanja in next two years,” a statement from AS Kigali read.

Prior to their unveiling, the pair attended the club’s league game against Bugesera FC on the very evening which ended 1-2 in AS Kigali’s favor.

Mutebi replaces Jimmy Mulisa who has been in charge of the side on interim basis.

The club is currently 3rd on the 16-team log of the Rwanda National Football League with 23 points after 13 games played.

Mutebi won four StarTimes Uganda Premier League titles, the Stanbic Uganda Cup twice plus the CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2020 before he was relieved of his duties in March 2021.