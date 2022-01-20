The Uganda Development Bank (UDB) has appointed Dr. Francis Mwesigye as its Chief Economist.

“Join us as we welcome Dr. Francis Mwesigye to the Uganda Development Bank Limited family,” UDB tweeted on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Mwesigye has been a Senior Research Fellow at Economic Policy Research Centre.

As the Chief Economist of UDB, he is tasked with coordinating and/or generation of knowledge, research and analytical works to inform operational and public policy. He will be responsible for policy dialogues with various policy organs on behalf of the Bank.

UDB is a Development Finance Institution (DFI) focused on accelerating socio-economic development through sustainable financial interventions in line with the country’s development priorities. This is through providing innovative financial solutions with emphasis on value chain development in different sectors.

Dr Mwesigye holds a PhD and Master’s Degree in Policy Analysis, specialising in Development Economics, from National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), Japan; and B.A. in Economics from Makerere University.

He has experience in development impact evaluation, policy engagement and dialogue among others. Dr Mwesigye has led research teams and undertaken collaborative projects and works with researchers and policy practitioners in Uganda and internationally. His research has been published in international peer reviewed journals and presented in high level Fora.

Dr Mwesigye is member of Uganda National Young Academy —where he serves on the executive committee, Uganda Economics Association (UEA), African Growth and Development Policy Modelling Consortium (AGRODEP), African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), and Network of Excellence on Land Governance (NELGA), among others.

He is also a Global Fellow at the Peace Research Institute in Oslo (PRIO), and has consulted for a number of organizations such as the World Bank, UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), UNWOMEN, and African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), among others.