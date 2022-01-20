Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has disregarded all claims regarding the development process and the launch of Uganda tourism destination brand.

Dubbed as ‘Rediscover the magnificence of the Pearl of Africa’, the campaign will be launched tomorrow at Kololo Airstrip. According to UTB, the launch will be graced by President Yoweri Museveni.

Yesterday, Uganda Tourism Associations (UTA), alleged that the association was not engaged and consulted during both the development of the brand as well as the organisation of the event leading to the launch.

Upon that, UTA President Herbert Byaruhanga said the association will boycott the planned Destination Brand launch event.

“UTB appreciates the plight of the tourism sector and has previously worked and continues to engage the entire public and private tourism stakeholder base to find a sustainable solution to sector challenges,” Tourism marketing body said adding that, “We are shocked that the new leadership of UTA is attempting, at the last minute to mislead its membership about one of the most strategic government interventions into restarting and rebuilding the tourism sector.”

UTB said: “We are l concerned that the new team of UTA is being deliberately dishonest to their membership over the extensive consultative process that we have had with the various UTA leaders over the last two years that it has taken to develop and subsequently ready to launch the new brand.”

According to UTB, On 24th August 2021, the Board wrote to the UTA requesting for the nomination of 15 members of its association to attend the Pearl of Africa Brand consultative meeting on 26th August 2021 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The meeting was attended by among others Pearl Hoareau Kakooza, the then President UTA, Richard Kawere, Chief Executive Officer UTA and Civy Tumusiime, the Chairperson Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), Sylvia Ntabaazi, Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) and Peter Mwanja, Association Of Uganda Conference and Incentive

Industry (UACII).

Others include; Nancy Okwong (AUTO), Sarah Kyerere (Association of Uganda Women in Tourism Trade (AUWOTT), Timothy Senkandwa, National Arts & Cultural Crafts Association of Uganda (NACCAU), Nicholas Kalyango, Ugandan Association of Travel Agents (TUGATA), Monalisa Aman (TUGATA).

Following the inputs of all stakeholders, the new brand was presented to the President of the Republic of Uganda on 15th September 2021, at Statehouse, Nakasero. Following the presentation and securing the approval of the president, preparations for launch and rolling out of the brand to domestic and international audiences started in earnest.