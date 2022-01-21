The Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has cancelled the National Rally Championship season opener the Rukaari Lake Mburo Rally commonly known as the Mbarara Rally over failure to meet the health and safety standards.

Despite numerous calls to meet and harmonize, and following recommendations from Sporting Commission, the opening round of the 2022 National Rally Championship; The Rukaali-Lake Mburo rally 2022 which was scheduled for the weekend of 21-22 January, 2022 has been cancelled.

“The organising committee of the Mbarara Motor Club (MMC) failed to submit the event documents in conformity of the recommendation by the FMU and the Ministry of works and Transport despite the numerous extended deadlines,” reads a document from FMU.

“The speed lift instrument from MoWT, which is required for the issuance of an event permit has not yet been received yet the event starts tomorrow.”

“It is in the interest of FMU that events are organised within a proper structure and the recommended guidelines as provided by our regulations as well as the respective lines of the ministries.”

“Management regrets the extent of financial loss this decision has put the competitors, officials and fans.”

FMU will take necessary action against the club and its officials as per prescribed by the 2022 National Competition Rules and Constitution.