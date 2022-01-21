The President of Uganda, H.E Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has come out to demand for the reformation of the United Nations Security Council.

Museveni made the remarks during the 9th Ministerial Level Meeting of the African Union Committee 0f 10 on the reform of the United Nations Security Council.

He further said that they should reform the UN Security Council. According to the President, this proposal is not a favor to anyone.

It is a right to all the people that live on the planet. Museveni therefore demanded for permanent seats for Africa and not seasonal ones. The President said that the unfair and unjust system allocates these seasonal ones.

“The UN Security Council should have been & must be reformed. This is not a favour by anybody but a right of all peoples that inhabit the planet earth. We demand our right of having permanent seats, not the seasonal ones allotted to us by the present unfair system, on the Council.”

President Museveni further said that as Africans, they must ensure that they are in the Council to make sure they don’t use it negatively against Africa. Rather, it should work positively for the Continent and the entire globe.

“We must be in that Security Council to ensure that it is not used negatively against Africa and that it is, instead, used positively for Africa and the rest of the World.”

The UN Security Council has 5 permanent slots that they don’t change. These however constitute no country from either Africa or South America.

The permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. There is no wonder that whenever they launch wars against countries in Latin America, Africa and Middle East, there is little that they do to avert them.

This is because no one has the best interests of these countries and it’s only about exploitation. It can partly explain why NATO gruesomely murdered former Libyan President Col Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.