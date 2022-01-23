The Governor Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime has died at Nairobi Hospital this morning where he has been undergoing treatment. He was aged 72.

His Deputy Michael Atingi-Ego has announced. “It is with profound sadness that the Bank of Uganda announces the death of it’s gallant Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime- Mutebile”. reads the statement.

This website exclusively reported on January 4, that the frail economist was admitted on Sunday after he collapsed on 31 December 2021 at a Nairobi Hospital. The source said Mutebile has been on and off duty due to diabetes related complications. He was flown to Nairobi with the intervene of State House that provided the army helicopter.

Mutebile was in September last year admitted at Nakasero Hospital for a full week. He was later discharged and continued to be monitored from his Kololo based home.

The 72-year-old, whose contract was renewed on January 12, 2021 for five years, has been at the helm of the Central Bank since 2001. He is the longest serving Chief Executive in the Bank of Uganda’s history. He is credited with many of the sound economic policies adopted by the Uganda.

Mutebile was born on January 27 1949 in Kabale district Kigezi sub-region. He attended Kigezi College Butobere for his O-Level studies and then went Makerere College School for his A-Level studies.

In 1970, he enrolled at Makerere University to study economics, where he was elected president of the university Students’ Guild.

He was forced to flee Uganda in 1972 after he gave a speech publicly criticizing the expulsion of Asians from the country by President Idi Amin, he fled to England and was able to finish his studies at Durham University graduating with an upper-second in Economics and Politics. In October 1974, he began his post-graduate studies at Balliol College, Oxford.

He returned to East Africa more Tanzania at the University of Dar es Salaam to lecture and conduct research while pursuing his doctorate in economics.

Between the year 1979 and 1984, Tumusiime-Mutebile was appointed to several government positions in Uganda ranging from Deputy Principal Secretary to the President at State House in 1979, to Undersecretary in the Ministry of Planning in 1981 where he rose to Senior Economist and then Chief Economist in 1984. In 1992, he was appointed Permanent Secretary to the newly combined Ministry of Finance Planning & Economic Development, a merger that he had advocated while working under Minister of Finance Gerald Ssendaula.

