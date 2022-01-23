Social media Museveni succession debate shallow and wastage of time-Rwabwogo



Odrek Rwabwogo, the son in-law to President Yoweri Museveni who doubles as his Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties has said the social media Museveni succession debate is shallow and time wastage.

Mr. Rwabwogo said those engaged in the discussion are wasting time in useless online chats instead of engaging in production. Rwabwogo marries Patience Museveni.

“Every day we wake up and the country is full of noise with empty politics and shallow succession discussion, is a day lost to productive thinking and support to our youth. Those who waste time in these useless online chats and those that support them, are an enemy to our country” Mr Rwabwogo tweeted on his handle.



Rwabwogo’s warning come at the time when many social media users especially on Twitter and Facebook are engaged in discussions on the candidature of Commander of Land Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a possible candidate for 2026.

Ever since the launch of the successful military operations dubbed Operation Shujja in the Democratic Republic of Congo against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and now the recent trip to Rwanda that has increased Gen. Muhoozi’s visibility on social media with praises from a cross section of social media supporters who now say Gen. Muhoozi a president in waiting.

But the tweet from Rwabwogo has enlisted responses from Gen. Muhoozi supporters telling him off. Below is the response.

For Benon Mucunguzi said “Sir what do mean by useless online chats but we use our own money to buy data and how many youths have helped in your district not even in the region yet we know you of giving hard time to the people who are living near to your farm we are going post him”

“It’s not wasting time but rather a way of expressing our views since we aren’t adequately represented in formal political institutions like political parties. This is the reason why numerous ones decide to mobilize starting from online for those that will support them like Gen. MK” Queenofankole01 replied.

“But Sir, yes, it is good to talk about youths and development but we can’t stop people from expressing their views, a Country without a proper succession plan perishes in the end. The last time we met, we discussed and got tasked by your team to add more in our” @nuwamanyaisaac said

@Odrek_Rwabwogo “never force people to follow your path when they aren’t interested. you don’t own this country, Gen Museveni brought freedom of expression and speech. Just stay in your lane and enjoy other people’s sweats & sacrifices”. @House_childers posted.

It is alleged that Mr.Rwabwogo too habours presidential ambitions although last year he dismissed the social media outlets that linked him to a similar discussion.

