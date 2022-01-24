Several bars and entertainment places are in a jovial mood after being cleared to reopen nearly two years since they were closed over Covid-19.

In several parts of the country, several bar owners were seen dusting up and mopping their places as the economy fully lifts all Covid-19 related restrictions, including curfew effective Monday, 24 January 2022.

In Masaka and Fort Portal cities, the bar owners and the residents said they are also excited to return to these happening places.

In Fort Portal, by 6:00 am, the workers in the bars had already reported to work, doing some cleaning and other preparations. The bar owners are, however, sceptical on whether people will have money to come to these leisure places.

In Mbarara and Kampala, some events have already pinned posters advertising many music shows.

By midnight, people in Hoima were posting pictures with captions “Tuli Wawelu”. A number of bar owners have also renovated them as they await their first clients after over two years of closure.

At Dreams Club in Moyo, the structures have been renovated, the staff that had been laid off because of the pandemic have been recalled. Empty crates are being taken to be refilled.

But government has warned the public against laxity in observing SOPs.

Information minister Chris Baryomunsi said: “The reason we are reopening is to revive the economy. The responsibility of the bars will depend on the owners. They should ensure social distancing and that the people who come to these bars have masks.”

“The President said that should the situation get out of hand, we shall go back to having the restrictions. I expect us all to be responsible. If some people are getting drunk, they should be advised to start their journey home. We shall be doing inspections and may close places not following the COVID19 guidelines,” he added.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi urged that the curfew for the boda bodas is both a COVID-19 related and a security issue.

“The boda boda riders should take heart. We are going to the bars are now in full operation.sit and discuss this with the scientists and guide on this issue,” he added.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga re-echoed the same warning while at the press conference at Media Center in Kampala also warned about observances of SOPs

“When you are in some of these entertainment places, observance of COVID-19 SOPs is very tricky, for example, when people are dancing. It is important that proprietors of the night economy properly manage and deploy qualified staff in crowd control,” he said on Monday.