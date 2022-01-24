Fly Emirates has launched a new offer for passengers visiting Dubai with friends and family, when booking by February 6, 2022.

Two or more passengers traveling to Dubai from January 24, 2022 to April 30 2022 will have the opportunity to save 25% on fares when traveling together.

This special offer is valid for two or more travelers who book a return trip to Dubai in Economy or Business Class between January 24, 2022 and February 6, 2022 on the same booking reference. The offer is also available via travel and call center agents and Emirates Retail shops.

In addition to this exclusive new offer, there are plenty more ways to save on your Dubai getaway with Emirates and take advantage of its incredible winter sun, beaches, outdoor dining and events.

Emirates customers visiting and traveling through Dubai anytime during the final two months of Expo 2020, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. Customers traveling to or via Dubai anytime until March 31, 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo2020 Dubai. Enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Customers can earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai until March 31 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31, 2022, can benefit from the offer Mile a Minute, and will earn up to 5,000 Skywards Miles.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season, and visitors can choose from an array of hotels to stay at, to suit all budgets, as well as exciting entertainment, dining and shopping options for all ages. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates five weekly passenger flights from to Dubai.

