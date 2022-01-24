Police have urged the proprietors of bars and the revelers to observe the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Last month, President Yoweri Museveni ordered the reopening of bars, cinema halls, musical shows and other entertainment after two year’s lockdown. He lifted curfew on all sectors of the economy except boda-bodas, a component in the transport sector.

Many bars have since started dusting the places preparing to host revelers tonight. Some bar owners have however made it clear that they will not allow unvaccinated people into their drinking places.

Stories Continues after ad

Speaking earlier today Fred Enanga, the spokesperson of Police said; “When you are in some of these entertainment places, observance of COVID-19 SOPs is very tricky especially when people are dancing. It is important that proprietors of the night economy properly manage and deploy qualified staff in crowd control.”

“The ball is in the hands of everyone to ensure that we don’t lose this chance to start moving freely at night. The President said if the situation degenerates, we will go back to lockdown.” he said adding, “that restriction on boda bodas is still on. We shall be enforcing at 7:00 pm. Ensure you have means if you are going to a club. To boda bodas and those who use them, you are reminded that the curfew on boda boda is still on.”

Several singers have since turned up on their various social media handles welcoming their colleagues for the two years lockdown. “Big boys turn up the keys. Don’t miss out today at Levels,” Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool said on Facebook.

On her Twitter handle, Singer Sheeba Kalungi welcomed her supporters from the two years lock down “Allow me to welcome you from the Lock Down,” she said.