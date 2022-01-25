The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has promoted 65 senior prisons officers.

According to the list, Dr. Byabashaija promoted six officers to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons, two others to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, 11 officers to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Prisons and 38 officers to the rank of Superintendent of Prisons.

“The Uganda Prisons Service has started on the professionalization journey that he said wants to see complete. The promotions come to those with additional courses apart from what they joined with. However, in the past this was not the case as promotion just came based on the training one has in the field,” Dr. Byabashaija said.

Promoted superintendent of prisons include; Juliet Najjuma who is in charge of Kigo Women Prison, Robinah Nakinalwa, Ambrose Tugume and Geoffrey Byaruhanga among others.

According to Dr. Byabashaija, six directors have been re-designated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons and these include Katungye Moses Bwijuka, Nsalasatta David Ssekabembe, Akena Samuel, Muhumuza Eli, Kakungulu Moses Wagabaza and Ahimbisibwe Asiimwe David.

“For junior officers, there is a Junior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course, Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ course and Junior Command Course; for the seniors, we are doing the senior leadership course in Kyankwanzi, the intermediate course and the senior command course,” he said.

He said: “I want the core members like Senior Superintendents of the Prisons, Superintendents and Assistant Senior Superintendents to get access to those courses.”