Maj. General Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime has been appointed the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Deputy Press Secretary, Faruk Kirunda.

He replaces Lt Gen Paul Lokech who passed on in August 2021.

In the same appointments, the president appointed Private Magambo Tom of Internal Security Organization (ISO) to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police.