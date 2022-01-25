Ugandan Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been re-arrested a few hours after being released on a Shs 500,000 cash bail from Kitalya Prison.

“A double cabin tented numberless car has kidnapped Kakwenza Rukirabashaija from Kityala Prison!” Nyanjura Doreen, one of his Sureties tweeted.

Through his lawyers led by Kiiza Eron, Kakwenza applied for bail on grounds that he is sick and therefore needs to seek medical attention.

Appearing before Magistrate Dr. Douglas Singiza, earlier today, Kawenza was granted Shs 500,000 cash bail. His Sureties were however ordered to pay Shs 10 million noncash. Court barred him from discussing matters in the media.

He was asked to deposit his passport for a period of 6 months and report back to Court on 1st February 2022.

Kakwenza was arrested at Kisaasi after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza averred that Muhoozi’s supporters were allegedly bullying him for criticizing President Yoweri Museveni.

Kakwenza was charged with two counts of offensive communication, contrary to Section 25 of the computer misuse act 2011. The Lawyer pleaded not guilty and was subsequently remanded to Kitalya prison.