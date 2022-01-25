The Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Maj. Gen. James Birungi as the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Eagle Online has learnt.

Maj. Gen. Birungi replaces Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho who has been at the helm of the Intelligence organization for the last five years. He replaceS Burungi as a military attaché in South Sudan.

The appointment has been confirmed by the Chief of Land Forces Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kandiho’s transfer comes at a time when Gen. Muhoozi has just met Rwandan strongman, Gen. Paul Kagame.

“I congratulate both Maj. General Abel Kandiho and Maj. General James Birungi on their new appointments. Hongera sana,” Muhoozi said on his Twitter handle.

The Rwandan President has been critical of Kandiho’s operations at CMI. He has since accused of arresting and torturing Rwandans who enter Uganda illegally. He was slapped with financial sanctions by the U.S in December 2021.