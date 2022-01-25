The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has urged the newly recruited prison warders and wardresses to observe discipline and commitment for them to progress in their careers.

Dr. Byabashaija said while delivering a lecture on Prisons Security Control Systems at Luzira Prisons Academy.

Dr. Johnson Byabashaija

Giving examples of Ms Margaret Orik Obonyo ACP, RPC North, who was a recruit Wardress in PATS in 1981, Mr Peter Ariko, ACP, RPC Western, who was a recruit warder in PATS in 1985, Dr. Byabashaija said it is only discipline. Commitment and hard work that can make them progress in your careers.

“Secure Custody is the most important theory in our Mission,” he said.