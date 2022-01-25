Victoria University has launched a partnership with MTN Uganda which will see 10 scholarships awarded to teens across the country.

Through this partnership, MTN Pulse and the university will provide 5 full and 5 partial scholarships to Pulsers to commence studies in the University’s March intake.

Victoria University will have 2 intakes with one starting in March and another in September.

The partnership between the two seeks to enable teens attain further education for a prosperous future.

Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor Victoria University says the university is unique with outstanding skills that help its students create knowledge through experiential learning.

Dr Lawrence Muganga

When you go to Victoria University, you are assured that you will graduate with 2-3 years’ experience and you also have an opportunity to be accorded a job placement through their partner organizations within and out of the country.

Muganga says: “We are the only university in East Africa that is implementing an experiential learning model through our work integrated learning program; the priority of this program is to make sure that every student of the university is placed in a real job to gain real experience needed in the labor market.

“So when you come to Victoria University we will teach you experience,” he said.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region. It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

It is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.