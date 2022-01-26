Col. Edith Nakalema has revealed that the newly appointed head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke will not find it hard to work given the team’s degree of commitment and patriotism.

President Museveni yesterday appointed Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to replace Nakalema.

She said the appointment of her superior, Isoke as the new head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit confirms the pivotal role that the unit continues to play in the fight against corruption.

Nakalema lauded Museveni who is also the commander in chief for the opportunity he gave her to establish and lead the Unit for the last three years.

“I wholeheartedly wish to thank the President and Commander in Chief for the opportunity he gave me to establish and lead the Unit for the last 3 years. It’s been an honour and an enriching experience to serve my beloved country in that capacity,” Nakalema revealed.

She, in tandem, applauded the media fraternity for being a dependable partner in exposing the corrupt and evangelizing their efforts in the war against corruption.

Nakalema also appreciated the citizens of Uganda for being part of the support system in fighting corruption.

“I also thank the citizens for supporting our collective fight to eliminate the corrupt. Please keep it up. I am equally excited about my nomination by H.E The President to join the pioneer participants of National Defense College, Uganda (NDC-U). It’s the topmost course of one’s military career,” she said.