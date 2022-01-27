Hosts Cameroon went through to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations following an eventful 2-1 victory over Comoros.

Karl Toko Ekambi gave the Indomitable Lions lead just before the half hour mark with a neat finish inside the area.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar doubled their advantage 20 minutes from time before Comoros captain Youssouf M’Changama pulled a goal back from free kick.

Egypt qualified to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 following a 5-4 penalties shootouts victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

The record champions kept their cool in the nerve-racking penalties to beat Cote d’Ivoire with substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Daader saving Eric Bailly’s spot kick.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco secured a place in the last eight, after coming from a goal down to defeat Malawi 2-1. It was Gabadinho Mhango who struck early for the Malawi Flames after only seven minutes.

En-Nesyri made it 1-1 at the stroke of halftime before defender Achraf Hakimi beautifully curled in a free kick that beat the Flames’ goalkeeper Charles Thom in the 70th minute.

At the 2019 AFCON held in Egypt, the Atlas Lions were ejected in the round of 16 by Benin in penalty shoot-outs after a 1-1 draw. Morocco have also lifted the AFCON trophy once in 1976.

Senegal roared into the quarterfinals after defeating Cape Verde Cape 2-0 at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam in a round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane and Bamba Dieng’s second half goals sealed the victory for Aliou Cisse’s men in a game which saw two Cape Verde players receive a red card.

Equatorial Guinea needed penalties to beat Mali by 6-5 after a goalless draw in extra-time, to reach the quarter-finals and set a date with Senegal on Sunday.

Nzalang Nacional reached the quarterfinals for the third time in as many participations, while Mali failed to imitate what they did in Cameroon 50 years ago when they reached the final in 1972.

Musa Barrow’s strike in the second half gave Gambia a historic 1-0 win over Guinea to qualify for the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Monday.

The Scorpions continue to send shockwaves in their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations and are without a loss in the competition so far.

Tunisa defeated 10-man Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in a round of 16 match played at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

After a goalless first half skipper Youssef Msakni gave Tunisia the lead two minutes after recess.

Saturday, January 29, 2022

Gambia vs Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Egypt vs Morocco

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea