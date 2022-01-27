Government is set to spend Shs409 million on the deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile’s burial, Eagle Online has learnt.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Information, Chris Baryomunsi, revealed that the fallen Economist will be accorded official burial. Mutebile died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Aga Khan Hospital where he was admitted over diabetes-related complications.

According to the Budget obtained by Eagle Online, the government will spend Shs45.5 million on food, Shs27 million on drinks, Shs52 million on tents, Chairs, public address system, live TV, radio coverage, service providers and ushers.

Documents indicate on Friday, Saturday and the whole of next week after burial, government will spend Shs7.5 million of food, Shs10.5 million of drinks (this totals to Shs95 million for seven days) miscellaneous Shs20 million bringing to a total of Shs244.8 million.

The budget also shows that the government will spend Shs10 million on constructing honorary Kakiira road, Shs3.7 million on allowances, Shs15 million of 10% Contingency. Shs5.5 million of patching a road to Mutebile’s ancestral home and Shs131 million on security.

Unverified sources told this website that the deceased governor had five properties in upscale suburbs of Kampala contrary to the widows’ allegations that if they are evicted from BoU House they will become homeless.

The fallen Governor has been earning over Shs50 million every month for the last 20 years as the governor of BoU exclusive of the allowances. Mutebile is entitled to his gratuity and retirement benefits spanning for over 40 years in public service.