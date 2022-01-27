Mrs. Betty Mutebile, the widow to the deceased Bank of Uganda Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile has revealed that her late husband didn’t build a house around Kampala and if government evicts them from the Kololo based house, they will be rendered homeless. The revelation was made during Mutebile’s vigil at Kololo.

The widow’s plea sparked off criticisms in public domain with many asking why Mutebile’s family, which has been earning a monthly sum of over Shs 50 million, wants government property donated to them yet others vacated it.

Mutebile has been occupying the governor’s house for the last 20 years. The house was previously occupied by Leo Kibirango and Nyonyintono Kikonyogo and later left it when their time was up.

The Governor died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Aga Khan Hospital where he was admitted over diabetes-related complications.

Earlier today, Parliament paid tribute to the fallen governor for his contribution to the development of the country. During the plenary, Thomas Tayebwa, the Chief Whip raised the motion that the official residence for Governor be given to the Mutebile family.

Ms Anita Among, the Deputy Speaker backed the proposal informing Parliament that during the vigil at Mutebile’s home in Kololo, his widow expressed fears on where the family would relocate after the new Governor of Bank of Uganda is named and thus takes over the official residence.

“Whatever you are doing here, people are watching how insensitive you can be. The widow told all of us that Mutebile was corruption free and the widow said that when the Professor contract was ending, he asked the husband, where are we going and he said, God will provide and now you are becoming the God to provide,” Deputy Speaker said.

Deputy Speaker while paying tribute to Mutebile thanked God for blessing Uganda with a patriot who championed the socio-economic transformation of the country.

“As a Governor Bank of Uganda, he served with distinction, corrupt free with integrity. This nation will dearly miss Mutebile. I wish we could have more Mutebiles in this country,” Among said.

However, Bukhooli Central MP Solomon Silwany sought to amend the motion brought by the Government to pay tribute to the former Governor and include a clause urging the Government to construct a house for the family of Mutebile that would be managed by his widow Betty Mutebile.

Silwany said that Mutebile served Uganda diligently without any sense of corruption and it is only appropriate that the Government awards Ugandans who have served the country with dignity a befitting send off and settlement for the family.

“It is known knowledge that Professor Mutebile was a very honest man and the fact that he was governor for Bank of Uganda for a very long time, the family may not have where to go. But these days, if people are in such positions, they amass a lot of wealth which this gentleman wouldn’t do. It would only be good if this Parliament supports the family to get a befitting home,” said Silwany.

Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja asked Parliament for time to go make wide consultations with cabinet before a decision is reached on the amended proposal to construct a home for the late Governor’s family.

“I have taken note of the concern of members and all of us know that when you leave this world sometimes, you may leave some gaps. I request that you allow me to go and inform the Government and consult widely. We shall come and inform you of the action taken,” said Nabbanja.

Nabbanja described Mutebile as a versatile economist who lived out his full potential and thanked Mutebile for restoring Uganda’s economic standing hence attracting investing and improving household income.

Finally, MPs approved an amendment to the motion mourning fallen Central Bank Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, urging the Government to construct a house for the family of the great economist. MPs say this will save the family from the pending eviction from the Governor’s home in Kololo.