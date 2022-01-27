President Yoweri Museveni’s new appointees are to be approved by Parliament before they can get down to work, if given the nod on Friday, 28th January, 2022.

The Constitution provides that the President shall make appointments with the approval of Parliament from among Members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected Members of Parliament.

Dr. Johnson O. R. Byabashaija was reappointed as Commissioner General of Prison while Maj Gen James Birungi, the new commander of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). Byabashaija has served as the prisons Commissioner General since 2005.

Stories Continues after ad

Born on 27th September 1957 in the South-West of Uganda in the Rukungiri District, Byabashaija studied Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University (1982) and a Post-graduate Master of Science.

Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi

Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi was appointed to the office of Deputy Inspector of Uganda Police Force (UPF) replacing Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech who died on August, 21st 2021. He is senior military officer specializing in aviation doubling as Deputy Commander Air Force.