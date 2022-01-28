The Government of Uganda has welcomed the re-opening of Gatuna-Katuna border post by the Rwanda Government.

Rwanda closed the border in 2020 under the guise of expanding its construction. However, today, it said the border will be reopened on 31st January 2022.

“The Government of Uganda welcome the statement issued Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda through their official twitter handle, about the reopening of the Katuna/Gatuna border post,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“We appreciate the efforts by the two Heads of State; H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and H.E Paul Kagame towards restoration of the strong historical bilateral ties, crucial for the well-being of the peoples of both countries. We look forward to continued cooperation in addressing any obstacles to our cordial relations.”

Following the visit to Rwanda of Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander of Land Forces of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), it was resolved that the border be opened and this will contribute positively to the speedy normalization of relations between the two countries.

“We appreciate Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the commander of the Land forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence forces whose visit to Rwanda on 22 January, 2022 gave assurance top the Government of Rwanda on Uganda’s commitment to addressing the remaining obstacles, hence reopening the border on 31st January 2022,” Foreign Affairs ministry said.