The inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola has appointed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nabakka Claire as the Deputy Police Spokesperson.

Her appointment has been confirmed by Acting Commissioner Child and Family Protection Department of Police Maureen Atuhaire.

“Tweeps, kindly join me to welcome Nabakka Claire my friend, mentor, trainer, feminist and Deputy Spokesperson Police. May the Lord grant you knowledge and wisdom in all you do. Congratulations upon your new appointment,” ACP Atuhaire said on Twitter.

Stories Continues after ad

Nabakka has been serving as an administrator at the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja. She replaces ACP Polly Namaye Namaye who is currently serving on the UN mission in Sudan.