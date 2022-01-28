Kampala Tycoon, Sudhir Ruparelia has again been ranked the wealthiest Ugandan valued at a net worth of $1.2 billion. According to the research titled Richest Ugandans 2021, Sudhir maintains his lead and is followed by Karim Hijri as the 9th richest Uganda at a net worth of $800 million.

Sudhir was ranked by Forbes Magazines as the richest man in East Africa

According to research, Charles Mbire, the chairman of the MTN board is the only native worth $400 million and he is ranked the 4th richest Ugandan.

Stories Continues after ad

Sudhir Ruparelia net worth $1.2b

According to the research, the chairman of Ruparelia Group of Companies Sudhir Ruparelia is also known as the Fortunate tycoon occupies the number one slot in Uganda. “He is known as a fortunate man because he started business with a meager sum of about $25,000”.

Sudhir’s area of investment are real estate, education, broadcasting, banking, Insurance and leisure and hospitality among others.

Karim Hijri net worth $800m

The chairman of the Dembe Group of accompanies is ranked the 2nd richest Ugandan with a net worth of $800 million. His area of investment are hotel and leisure, hotels under the Imperial group of Hotels and Charm Towers.

Alykan Khamali net worth $700m (Mukwano)

Mr Khamali

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mukwano Group of Companies is ranked the 3rd richest Uganda. The research says his major investments are in the area of manufacturing and banking. He is a non executive director of the Exim Bank where the Mukwano family maintains 36.5 per cent shareholding. He is said to have inherited business and riches from his father.

Mohammed Hamid (Tie) net worth $400m

The chairman and majority shareholder in Aya Group of companies, he is ranked 4th richest Ugandan who has made a fortune from sectors like transport, real estate, manufacturing and host of others. The researchers say ever since he bought a milling machine from Sudhir Ruparelia’s primer mills he has never looked back.

Charles Mbire (Tie) net worth $400m

Mr Mbire

According to the research, it ranks Charles Mbire as worth $400 million and it says he is the only native Uganda worth $400 million.

The research says Mbire investment interests are in communications, pharmaceuticals, real estate, energy production, Agrobusiness and finance.

Sikander Lalani net worth $300m

He is ranked the 6th richest Ugandan and the research say he is worth $300 million. Lalani’s area of investment are in the area of steel manufacturing under the Roofing Group in Uganda. They also say that before establishing in Uganda, Lalani ran a tyre business in Kigali.

Mr Lalani

Aaron M Mukooza net worth $200m

The researchers say Aaron Mukooza is a media guru who has interests in the media and banking sectors. According to the revelations by the researchers, he is ranked the 7th richest Ugandan. Mukooza has investments worth $200 millions.

Gordon Wavamuno (Tie) net worth $100m

The research places Gordon Wavamuno also at the 8th position and says that like other Ugandans, Wavamuno has also investment worth $100 million and his investments are in the area of media under his Wave FM, Wavah water GM Tampec Limited among others.

Mukesh Shukla (Tie) net worth $100m

Mukesh Shukla comes in at position number 8 with a net worth of $100 million. The research further says under his Shumuk Group, he has invested in a milk plant, money lending and foreign exchange bureau among others.

Mr. Bitature

Patrick Bitature (Tie) net worth $100 million

The research say Bitature got his money from Simba Telecom that dals in airtime and other communications outfits. Bitature’s others dealings are in energy production, media, mining, real estate and leisure and tourism. The research claims from the above investment, Bitature is worth $100 million. He occupies the 8th position among the top ten richest Ugandans.