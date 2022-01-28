The StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) has partnered with Pilsner Lager to launch the end of season awards for the first time since 2017.

The 2021/22 end of season awards were launched at Kati Kati Resturant in attendance of the UPL board chairperson Arinaitwe Rugyendo, league CEO Bernard Bainamani, StarTimes’ Head of Corporate Affairs Christine Kikomeko, Pilsner Lager Brand Manager Edgar Kihumuro and Fufa’s Rogers Byamukama.

Thirteen categories including Best Player of the Season have been lined up to be given out.

UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani said: “We told you that we will be back. And here we are. Thanks to Pilsner Lager for enabling this to be a success. We hope to be back here to unveil more sponsors.”

The award winners will determined using Statistics, a Technical Panel and selected journalists while The Players Player of the Season and Coaches Player of the Season will be determined by the players and head coaches.

The Platinum award will be determined by the Uganda Premier League board – This will go to an individual that has been exemplary in contributing to the growth and development of the local league either as a player or coach or administrator.

The awards were last held in the 2016/17 season when KCCA FC striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma was crowned the best player of the season.

The Categories for the Pilsner Lager SUPL Season Awards:

Player of the Season

Top Goal scorer of the season

Most Assist of the season

Midfielder of the season

Defender of the season

Goalkeeper of the season

Coach of the season

Young Player of the season

Players’ player of the season

Coaches’ Player of the season

Fair Play Team of the season

UPL Best XI

Platinum Award