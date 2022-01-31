It is all about having the right outlook in life; this is something people and professionals across fields have said, and they say that right as this positive outlook help individuals not only tread on their paths but also effortlessly move forward in their endeavours, becoming a fine talent in their respective industries.

We noticed how Keem Fame Rich, one such self-driven youngster, chose to walk his path, acquire knowledge consistently and create his path to success in the world of digital. Today, Keem Fame Rich, all of 23 years of age, has become one of the rising most digitalpreneurs and the youngest digital entrepreneur in the business world, achieving massive momentum.

He believed in having the right visions in life and worked relentlessly towards the same, for he believed that strong visions could change the game of any industry for the better, and that’s what happened when he jumped into the digital marketing field to carve his niche.

Today, as a teenager entrepreneur, he owns “Keemfame.com” a full-service digital marketing company in Dubai and Kampala Uganda, and has shown the world what he truly possesses as an ace Ugandan business talent. The Kampala, Namungoona boy began working at the naïve age of 14 and since then has only carved an upwards and onwards journey for himself in the field.

So far, Keem Fame Rich has worked as a consultant to several celebrities in the Ugandan music industry and has taken the game of digital marketing to a whole new level across Dubai, London, and Africa at large providing services under his company, including but not limited to web and mobile app development, public relations, YouTube marketing, influencer marketing, online reputation management, social media marketing and much more.