Mr. Samuel Masereka, the Kasese District National Unity Platform (NUP) Registrar is nursing wounds allegedly inflicted on him by Security personnel attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Narrating his ordeal, Masereka said him, Bisogho Alazarius and Tembo Hamuza were arrested on Saturday 7th January 2022 and detained at Kasese Police station. The captors returned the following day with Toyota Hiace commonly known as a drone for a search at their homes and offices.

“They took my phone, laptop, National Identity Card, flash disks. Saturday at 2:00PM, they drove me to Kampala. When we reached Natete, they blind folded me, and drove me to an unknown place. I asked a colleague who I found in the detention facility, he told me that we are at CMI, Mbuyu. We slept in handcuffs.”

“On Sunday, 9th January, at 9:00AM, they took me for interrogation, they asked me questions, beat and punched me. They beat me till I fell unconscious. I was beaten for five days. On the 26th, their Doctors asked me that; how do you feel if we tell you to go home, and how do you feel? I said that I feel good. I was given all my belongings and I was driven home.”

Masereka said some of his body parts were damaged and he cannot support himself. They were later transferred to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Kireka Kireka, charged with ‘subversive activities’ and released on bond. He said they were on 27th driven in a drone and dumped in Kasese at 6:00pm.

Speaking about the incident, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said when you decide to stand up against a regime like this one of Mr. Yoweri Museveni, they will come against you.

“Our crime is pursuing change. We are a registered political Party. We are not going to stop speaking up, we are taking steps. We are challenging all these issues in courts. You know we filed a case against Museveni and his Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Abel Kandiho in ICC. This is further evidence. Ugandans are being killed, tortured because they want a better country,” he said.