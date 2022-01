Ms Pamela Ankunda has been appointed the Spokesperson of the Vice President Eagle Online can reveal.

Ms Ankunda has been in private media consultancy ever since she left Uganda Communication Commission. She is a seasoned media personality who will help Ms Jessica Alupo communicate with the outside world.

Ms Ankunda replaces Mr. Conan Busingye who had a short stint at the job. Reports indicate Busingye quit to pursue further studies.