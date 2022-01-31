The Government of Rwanda has denied Ugandans entry despite the reopening of Katuna Border. Last week, Rwanda announced the re-opening of the border three years after the closure in 2019. The closure aimed at paving way for reconstruction of roads on the Rwandan side.

And, today, President Paul Kagame reopened the border and denied Ugandans entry. A few vehicles were seen crossing from both countries. Ugandan officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and immigration office have crossed to Rwanda to engage their counterparts on this new development.

Rwanda’s decision followed Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations and Commander of Land Forces of Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) visit on January 22, 2022.

“The government of Rwanda has taken note that there is a process to solve issues raised by Rwanda, as well as commitments made by the government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles,” Rwanda said in a statement.

Since the closure of Rwandan border, there has been a raging border row between the two countries where Kagame posed travel restrictions stopping its nationals from traveling to Uganda and blocking goods from entering into the country, a move that contradicts with the intentions that led to the formation of the East African community (EAC).

Kagame’s government has always accused Museveni of facilitating the dissident group, Rwanda National Congress (RNC) led by Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa dissidents.

Last year, rebel groups of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Uganda killing at least seven people. In tandem rebel outfit M23 seized at least two villages in the eastern DRC near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.

Kagame’s Army Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) has since blamed Eastern DRC attacks on Uganda saying that the Ex-M23 group didn’t seek refuge in Rwanda during their retreat from DRC in 2013, it has been based in Uganda where the attack originated where the armed group retreated.