The UPDF Chieftaincy of Medical Services is offering free medical services to residents of Budadiri at Budadiri Health Centre IV and Buwasa Health Centre IV in Sironko district.

The medical outreach camps are organized by the UPDF as part of its activities to mark the 41st Tarehe Sita and Defence Forces Week.

The UPDF physician and cardiologist Col Dr. John Lusiba, who is heading the medical team in Sironko District said they are offering general medicine, free dental and eye care, antenatal services and free Safe Male Circumcision to residents.

The In charge of the UPDF Eye department, Maj Javis Amagara and head of the mobile eye team said over 210 have benefited from the free specialized eye care treatment and spectacles were given to those who needed them.

Residents expressed their gratitude and thanked UPDF for the treatment. They appreciated UPDF medics for their discipline and professionalism.