Over the weekend, Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga was appointed the caretaker of Kasana-Luweero Diocesan. He was named by the Board of Consulters which convened on Friday, January 28, 2022.

His appointment was confirmed by Diocesan Chancellor Rev. Fr. Cyril Kasigwa in a message to the Diocesan Staff Association.

Monsignor Mpanga’s appointment follows the elevation of Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the head of Kampala Archdiocese. The Archbishop was acting apostolic administrator for eight months, having assumed office after the death of his predecessor Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in April last year. Pope Francis later appointed Bishop Ssemogerere on 9th December 2021 to replace Archbishop Lwanga.

During the installation of Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, the representative of the Pope in Uganda, The Most Rev. Luigi Bianco said Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Board of Consultors would elect the Diocesan Administrator for fill the gap which was created during the recent changes.

Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpangawas Vicar General of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, a position he assumed after the retirement of Msgr Mathias Kanyerezi.

He was born on August 23, 1967 at Bwambaale village in Gombe, Wakiso district.

He holds a Diploma in Philosophy and Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary-Katigondo, Diploma in Theology and Bachelor’s Degree in Theology from St. Paul’s Seminary-Kinyamasika, Diploma in Teacher Education and Master’s Degree in Education Leadership from Kisubi Brothers’ University.

He served as an Assistant Parish Priest St. Bruno Sserunkuuma Catholic Parish-Kikyuusa and later Parish Priest, Diocesan Vicar General and Director Diocesan Catechists’ Department in Kasana-Luweero Diocese.