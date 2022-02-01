After close to a month’s break, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League-UPL returns with four rescheduled fixtures set for this week.

The rescheduled fixtures are for the clubs to complete their first round fixtures before the second round kicks off.

However, KCCA have threatened not to play in the rescheduled fixture against Onduparaka which is set to be replayed on Thursday January 3 at the Bombo Military Barracks playground.

The game was abandoned in Arua after Onduparaka fans stormed the pitch protesting an injury time penalty awarded to KCCA. The game was tied at 2-2 at the time.

In FUFA’s ruling, the Disciplinary Committee decided that the game be replayed at a neutral ground and the federation would facilitate both teams to honour this fixture. Referee Ronald Madanda was banned and Onduparaka was deducted two points.

A letter by KCCA FC CEO Anisah Muhoozi sent to the UPL CEO reads; “Reference is made to your circular on several rescheduled matches circulation various social media channels over the weekend wherein KCCA FC is destined to play the game against Onduparaka on Thursday 3rd February 2022 at Bombo Military Grounds.”

“We hereby guide that we are unable to honour this fixture as we await determination of our appeal presented to the FUFA Appeals body.”

The UPL board is yet to decide on the matter.

In the other rescheduled fixtures, Soltilo Bright Stars who sit in 14th position host URA FC at Kavumba on Tuesday February 1st.

The biggest one will Vipers SC host rivals SC Villa at Kitende on Wednesday 2nd February.

The rescheduled fixtures end on Friday February 4th with Busoga United at home to URA. The game will be hosted at Kakindu stadium after the stadium was passed fit to host league games by FUFA.

On Saturday February 5, the second round of the season officially kicks off with two games – Wakiso Giants hosting Gaddafi and Police visiting Arua Hill in Barifa.

Tuesday February 01, 2022

Soltilo Bright Stars vs URA – Kavumba Recreation Ground

Wednesday February 02, 2022

Vipers SC Vs SC Villa – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Thursday February 03, 2022

Onduparaka vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks

Friday February 04, 2022

Busoga United vs URA – Kakindu stadium, Jinja