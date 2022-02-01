Police in Hoima is searching for a teacher of Yona Primary School, only identified as Leonard, for the aggravated defilement of a 14-year-old, female juvenile.

According to the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect found the victim buying school items at Hoima Central Market and asked her to escort him to his home in Kinubi. While at his home, he convinced the 14-year-old girl, to spend the night with him and defiled her the whole night.

The victim upon returning home was tasked by the mother, where she had spent the night and revealed the teacher.

Another teacher of Mother Clandio Primary School in Hoima, was also arrested for the defilement of an 8-year-old girl victim. The facts reveal that Obiga George, a 36-year-old teacher found the door of his neighbour, Mbabazi Stephen, open at 3am, at Bujumbura Cell, Eastern Division, Hoima cell, unlocked.

He took advantage and stealthily gained entrance, up to where the 8-year-old girl victim, was sleeping. He grabbed her and started defiling her. The victim made an alarm which woke up the father. The suspect ran from the house but was chased and arrested.

“We want to caution all guardians including teachers, that children look to them for their safety and well-being. It is therefore, disappointing whenever, they break this trust as role models, and instead victimise them,” Enanga said.

“A team of counsellors is talking to and counselling the victims, to help address the emotional and physical injury, they could have suffered due to the sexual abuse.”