Uganda Police Football Club has officially unveiled five players lured on brief and long spells from the just-concluded January transfer window.

A trio of striker Oshaba Marvin (Tooro United), John Lincoln Mukisa (SC Villa), and Frank Kalanda “Machete” (Express FC) have all joined The Cops on a short term basis of 6 months while Bernard Katerega (Buwambo) and John Kitanda (Najja 2 FC) join on three-year terms each.

Unveiling the players at Police headquarters in Naguru on Tuesday, club chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye welcomed the new signings and emphasized discipline since they have joined a club that nurtures talent.

“We not only nurture talent but also support our players to go and practice their talent elsewhere. We take you like our children and we shall support you,” Kasingye echoed to the mid-season recruits on the official unveiling ceremony.

He thanked them for choosing Police FC and urged them to settle and help the team get back to its glorious days.

Police sit in 10th place on the 16-table log with 16 points following the end of the first round. They start the second round with a trip to Arua Hill SC on Saturday February 5.