Toyota Uganda Limited has announced that it has changed its name to CFAO Motors Uganda. The transformation is aimed at paving the way for the progressive expansion and provision of a range of solutions to their customers.

Since 2005, Toyota Uganda has over 200 employees who offer complete mobility solutions.

According to Thomas Pelletier, Managing Director of CFAO, the new name CFAO Motors Uganda provides full range of services the company offers in addition to the exclusive distribution of new Toyota vehicles in Uganda.

Speaking earlier today, Pelletier said CFAO Motors Uganda is the official distributor of brand-new Suzuki vehicles, Yamaha motorcycles, Hino Trucks, and Toyota forklifts. The company also proposes a range of short and long-term lease and car rental solutions for businesses through the LOXEA brand and its partner Avis Fleet. It also provides a raft of other services to expand the offering, including fleet management, geolocation, telematics and more.

CFAO Motors Uganda will continue to remain the exclusive manufacturer-authorised distributor of brand-new Toyota Vehicles and genuine parts in Uganda, as well as exclusively offering Toyota Manufacturer’s warranty. In addition, the shareholding and team remains the same. CFAO Motors Uganda is a subsidiary of CFAO Automotive, a division of the CFAO Group, which is part of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

“We have been known as Toyota Uganda since 2005. However, increasingly, we have felt the name does not encompass the full breadth of mobility solutions that we offer, over and above the Toyota brand. The rebrand to CFAO Motors Uganda allows us to align with our CFAO Group philosophy that seeks to strengthen our investment in Toyota whilst at the same time offering additional mobility solutions. More than a name change, this is also a milestone that brings us closer to our ambition: sustainable growth, value chain integration, partnership with strong brands and innovation, consolidating our position as a leading automotive brand,” stated Mr. Thomas Pelletier, Managing Director of CFAO Motors Uganda.

As part of its rebrand to CFAO Motors Uganda, the company will soon launch new products and services and more innovative mobility solutions. These new models and products will include connected services, affordable new vehicle financing solutions, and a whole new range of competitively priced automotive parts from international manufacturers, tailored for a broader range of consumers.

In tandem with the name change, the company has also adopted a new corporate visual identity.