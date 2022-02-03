Vivo Energy Uganda has confirmed that 11 people were injured in fire incident which occurred at its depot on 7th Street Industrial Area.

According to Valery Oketcho, the Spokesperson of Vivo Energy Uganda, stringent emergency procedures were activated immediately after the outbreak, the fire was contained within the location and fully extinguished.

“We can confirm that 11 people from the depot and a nearby street vendor unfortunately sustained injuries as a result of the incident and were immediately rushed to International Hospital Kampala (IHK), where they are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

Three of these are currently in intensive care, a further one is in the high dependency unit, and the remaining eight people are being treated for minor injuries.

“We have contacted all these individuals’ families and will be remaining in close contact with all the admitted to monitor their condition and ensure they are receiving the very best treatment and medical attention. In the meantime, we are working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident,” he said.