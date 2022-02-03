AIGP Grace Akullo will on Friday, February 4, 2022 hand over office of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to Maj. Tom Magambo.

President Yoweri Museveni on January 25, appointed Dr. Tom Magambo (private) a director at Internal Security Organisations as a new Director for the CID. He was also promoted to the rank of Major.

“President Museveni has promoted Private Tom Magambo to the rank of Major and appointed him Director Criminal Investigations of the Uganda Police Force,” the acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said in a statement.

Maj. Tom Magambo Rwabudongo was born in 1978 and hails from Masindi District in Bunyoro Sub-Region. Dr. Magambo attended Masindi Public school for his primary education before proceeding to Duhaga Secondary School in Hoima for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels from where he progressed to Makerere University.

He joined Internal Security Organisation in 2002.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Coordinator of the Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit that brings together Intelligence Liaison Officers from the ten countries in the region: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Burundi, and Rwanda.

Before he was appointed to head the Regional Unit, he had served for twenty years in ISO where he rose to the highest rank of Chief Intelligence Officer (C.I.O) and was a Director of Analysis.Other responsibilities held in his career in ISO include heading Region Affairs where he was involved in EAC, IGAD, ICGLR, and AU Peace and Security Initiatives.

He also served in the dockets of Internal Counter intelligence, and Policy Analysis. In terms of specialized training, he has done several Intelligence courses both within and abroad including with the US, Israel, UK, and Canada.

The Director Welfare, Production and Sports in the Uganda Police Force, AIGP Andrew Sorowen and AIGP Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar will also handover their offices at the same event.