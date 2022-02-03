MTN Uganda has announced that they have repackaged and launched bigger data bundles for their customers at the same existing prices.

This move makes MTN’s daily data bundles the most affordable bundles, giving customers more MBs at no extra cost.

In a press conference held at the MTN Uganda headquarters in Kampala, Wim Vanhelleputte, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive officer, noted that the move is a continuous effort by MTN to deliver value for customers at the most affordable pricing and continue driving our customers’ progress through connectivity.

“We have revised our daily data offers permanently to give more value to our customers, because it’s our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life,” Vanhelleputte commented.

These new offers focus on the smaller, most frequently used data bundles by our customers. The repackaged daily data bundles have more MBs but maintain the existing price, giving customers more data for the same old price.

For instance, at Shs 500, customers will get 65MB instead of 40MB while at Shs 1000, they will get 165MB instead of 100MBs.

To compliment the customer benefit, MTN has invested significantly in optimizing and rolling out of new 4G data network sites across the country to enhance positive customer experiences.

A recent report from a survey carried out by a global telecom monitoring and testing firm, Rohde & Schwarz, in the last quarter of 2021 ranked MTN’s data as the best in the country in terms of quality of user experience as well as speed, reliability and coverage.

“MTN committed to doing all it takes in terms of providing affordable data, on the best data network. And speaking in the context of the times we’re in, we hope these bundles with bigger MBs will support our customers recover from the effects of the lockdown, whether in business, education or otherwise,” Vanhelleputte concluded.