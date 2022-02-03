The death of Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile doesn’t affect the legal status of the banknotes he signed.

Mutebile died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Aga Khan Hospital where he was admitted over diabetes-related complications. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Omuruhiti, Kabale Town on Sunday, 30th January 2022.

Following his death, there were reports claiming that the banknotes bearing the signature of the Late Prof. Mutebile expired or shall soon expire and cease to be legal tender.

Stories Continues after ad

According to BoU, the change of the office bearer or the demise of the person who signed on banknotes as Governor does not in any way affect the validity or legal status of the banknotes that he or she signed.

“The design, features, and characteristics of the currency banknotes include, among other things, the signature of the Governor. The current banknotes remain legal tender until they are determined otherwise by the BoU, which is the only lawful authority entrusted with the mandate to issue currency banknotes,” BoU said.

The Bank said all the denominations of the banknotes issued by the BoU and bearing the signature of the former Governor remain legal tender and can be used to carry out cash transactions, settle financial obligations, and give monetary value.