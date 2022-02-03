Saudi Airlines on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022 commenced direct scheduled flights from Riyadh to Entebbe International Airport.

The maiden flight landed at Entebbe on Wednesday, and was welcomed with a traditional water salute.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Isaac Biruma Sebulime and Embassy officials attended the inaugural ceremony of flights between Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Entebbe, Uganda at King Khalid International Airport Riyadh on 1/02/2022.

Mr Vianney Luggya, the spokesperson of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, said Saudi Airlines becomes one of the 17 international airlines to operate in Entebbe.

“Whenever a new operator comes, it is a vote of confidence in the country’s aviation systems. We expect that their coming on board will help us increase the passenger traffic that has been steadily grown through the years,” Mr Luggya said.

This marks the beginning of two shifts per week between Entebbe International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Saudi Arabian airlines is the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, based in Jeddah. The airline’s main operational base is at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The airline is the third largest in the Middle East in terms of revenue, behind Emirates and Qatar Airways.

It operates domestic and international scheduled flights to over 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Domestic and international charter flights are operated, mostly during the Ramadan and the Hajj season.

It joined the Sky team airline alliance on 29 May 2012 becoming the first Persian Gulf carrier to join one of the three major airline alliance.