Present in Uganda since 2005, Toyota Uganda Limited announced a name change to CFAO Motors Uganda. CFAO Motors Uganda is a subsidiary of CFAO Automotive, a division of CFAO Group, which is owned by Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

CFAO Motors Uganda is the exclusive manufacturer and authorized distributor of brand new Toyota vehicles and genuine parts in Uganda with a network of 4 branches and 3 authorized service centres across the country.

In effect the name change is more representative of the full range of mobility solutions offered by CFAO Motors Uganda in addition to the exclusive distribution of new Toyota vehicles in Uganda.

CFAO Group has a presence in 39 countries in Africa with a diversified business portfolio covering mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer goods.

Boasting a revenue of over €5.8 billion, 87 per cent of which is in Africa, CFAO Group has over 21,000 employees, 170 years of hands-on knowledge and local expertise and 158 operating subsidiaries.

CFAO Group is the exclusive authorized distributor of Toyota in Africa.

The Group partners with leading international brands and covers the entire value chain – imports, production and distribution in line with the best international standards, drawing on close to.

CFAO pursues a twofold strategy, focusing on manufacturing to promote local production, and distribution through its distribution network, Africa’s largest, to offer tailored, affordable products and services to people across the continent.

The Group has a partnership with strong mobility brands in Africa including Toyota, Suzuki, Hino, Yamaha, Fuso, Mitsubishi, Citroen, Peugeot, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes Benz.

CFAO sees great potential in Africa and has the largest automotive distribution network on the continent evidenced by a total of 164 dealerships and a total of 77,600 new vehicles sold.