Egypt will take on Senegal in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé.

The Pharaohs of Egypt are chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while The Teranga Lions of Senegal continue their search for their first title.

Senegal produced a brilliant second half performance in the first semi-final on Wednesday to beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to qualify into Sunday’s final.

Defender Abdou Diallo, Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Dieng and Sadio Mané’s goals were enough for Aliou Cissé’s team.

Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the hero for the Egyptians, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon’s last chance to keep their dream alive.

Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz was sent off in the 90th minute. He will now be banned from the touchline for Sunday’s final against Senegal.

It was the first game back at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde since eight fans died after a crush outside Cameroon’s last-16 game against Comoros last Monday.

Senegal have never won the competition, but are in the final for the third time and the second in a row. Senegal fell to Algeria at the last tournament in 2019. They lost 3-2 in penalties to Cameroon in 2002.

Cameroon, meanwhile, see their hopes of AFCON glory on home soil ended in cruel fashion, and they must still get through a third-place play-off against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Head to head; Senegal wins – 4, Draws – 2 and Egypt wins – 6.

AFCON 2021 Final

February 6, 2022

Egypt vs Senegal

Olembe Stadium – 10pm