Business man Sudhir Ruparelia and Jyotsna Ruparelia, the richest couple in East Afric celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on February 4th.

Ruparelia has been married to Jyotsna since 1977. Together, they are parents to three children. Meera, the oldest, has been married to Ravi Kotecha since 2014. Rajiv is their only son, and Sheena is the younger daughter.

