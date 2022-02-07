The European Union-EU has condemned the continued torture and violation of human rights in Uganda and demanded that those who violate the laws should be held accountable and personally liable for their actions.

This is after photos of Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija showing the torture marks on his body were circulated on social media, saying he was tortured by security men after he was arrested for allegedly insulting the first son Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Museveni.

The Delegation of the European Union has issued a statement together with the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden in Uganda.

“During the recently concluded Universal Periodic Review (UPR), the Uganda Human Rights Commission and several other stakeholders pointed out the persistence in Uganda of torture. They also expressed concern for other human right violations in Uganda such as the excessive use of force by the police, violations to freedom of expression and the media, including harassment, threats, illegal detentions and violence against journalists and human rights defenders,” part of the statement reads.

The statement adds; “The EU Delegation fully shares the concern of many Ugandan stakeholders over a situation that for more than a year has seen a significant increase of reports of torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, harassment as well as attacks against human rights defenders, members of the opposition and environmental rights activists. The arbitrary arrest of people by security services, holding them in ungazetted places of detention for prolonged periods of time, torturing them, not bringing them before a court within the mandatory time limits, are violations of Uganda’s national legislation, regional and international commitments as well as specific Presidential guidelines.”

They now want the relevant Ugandan authorities to urgently ensure a comprehensive investigation into all the reported abuses, including the events of 18th and 19th of November 2020, adding that those who are being held incommunicado should be immediately released or brought before justice.

“While we note the actions already taken against some perpetrators of human rights violations amongst security forces, the relevant Ugandan authorities should urgently ensure a comprehensive investigation into all the reported abuses, including the events of 18th and 19th of November 2020. Those who are being held incommunicado should be immediately released or brought before justice and those who violate the laws of Uganda should be held accountable and personally liable for their actions.”