Police have revealed that at least 372 accidents have been reported in the last one week. The revelation was made by Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the Traffic Police department.

“At least 60 accidents were fatal, 185 were serious and 127 were minor. There were 388 accident victims during this period and out of these 66 people died and 322 sustained injuries,” she said.

The shooting numbers of accidents are alluded to reckless driving especially during the night. In December last year, Museveni ordered for the full reopening of the economy after a two years closure. The closure, according to Museveni, peddled at curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking earlier today, Nampiima expressed her dismay over the shooting numbers of accidents and warned that police are set in action to enforce traffic rules.

“Now that the economy is fully reopened, I call upon all drivers to check the Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) of the motor vehicles and their driving permits. In case you have a pending EPS, please clear it before you land into our hands,” she said adding that, “the EPS tickets can paid at PayWay, mobile money and agent banking.”

“We have given you two weeks to clear all the pending EPS. We shall carry out operations on all EPS defaulters, and other traffic offences,” she said.