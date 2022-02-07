Police have urged Ugandans to be vigilant while taking boda bodas at night. Police’s concern comes a few hours after President Yoweri Museveni lifted Curfew on Boda bodas.

In December last year, president Museveni lifted curfew on all sectors of the economy except boda bodas, a segment of transport. The boda boda riders had been directed to operate upto 6pm.The curfew which peddled at curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, has been in place for the last two years.

“Starting tomorrow at 6pm, Boda Boda riders can work trans night like all others. I know that there are some wrong elements using Boda Bodas for crimes but we shall deal with them in another way other than curfew. Resume work and contribute to your household incomes positively,” Museveni said yesterday.

Stories Continues after ad

Speaking earlier today, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said following yesterday’s pronouncement by the President, we can now say the reopening of the night economy is now complete. Although some saw curfew as an inconvenience, this was effective in curbing Covid-19.”

“We urge the public to be careful when travelling at night. When on a boda boda, make sure the rider uses routes you are conversant with. Watch out for unnecessary stopovers,” he said.

Enanga said; “As joint security agencies, we would like to thank those who complied and hope with time, Ugandans will reflect on the contribution of the curfew.”