Ruth Asasira has been appointed as Manager Women in Business and Special Programs at dfcu Bank. Ruth has 12 years of experience in the financial services sector, and is a dynamic microfinance practitioner, certified financial literacy trainer, with experience in product and business development. She is passionate about Youth and Women Empowerment and has previously developed and implemented Women and Youth led financial inclusion projects.

She joins Dfcu Bank from Opportunity Bank where she served as the Segment and Product Manager- Microfinance for a period of 4 years. Prior to that, she worked at Finance Trust Bank as the Product Supervisor -Agriculture Finance and Regional Supervisor. Ruth started off her career at Pride Microfinance as a Credit Officer.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agribusiness Management from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Certificate in Projects Planning and Management from the same campus.

Stories Continues after ad

dfcu Bank’s Women in Business Program was set up in 2007to help women entrepreneurs overcome the challenges they face as they set up and grow their businesses.The Program supports businesswomen with training, networking opportunities, preferential borrowing rates, and mentor programmes.