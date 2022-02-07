Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations, after the final ended goalless following extra time.

The Liverpool forward had earlier seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Pharaohs keeper Gabaski.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

Stories Continues after ad

After two previous final defeats, Senegal are Africa Cup of Nations winners at last, while Egypt missed out on a record-extending eighth continental crown that would also have been a first for Salah.

Senegal have been Africa’s top-ranked side for the past three years under coach Cisse, who as a player missed a crucial penalty in the 2002 final defeat and was in the dugout for their loss three years ago.

“It just shows that if you work hard, if you persevere, you will get what you want,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said.

“I am very emotional because the people of Senegal have wanted this trophy for 60 years.”

All four of Egypt’s knockout games at the tournament went the distance, and the North Africans had beaten Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon on spot-kicks en route to the final.

Gabaski had already saved four penalties at the tournament by the time the match went to a shootout, but on this occasion the 33-year-old ended on the losing side.

Egypt will soon have a chance for revenge when the two sides meet again in March in a two-legged play-off for a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The next Afcon is due to take place in the Ivory Coast in June and July next year.

Awards

Sadio Mane received the Player of the Tournament award.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was crowned the Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar emerged as the Golden Boot winner. The veteran recorded eight goals for the tournament hosts.