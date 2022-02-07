A victim of Vivo Energy depot explosion Mr. Yasin Lwanyaga, an employee of Fred Ssebyala Transporters (FST) Limited has passed on.

His death was confirmed by Valery Okecho, the Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Uganda who said the victim died earlier today at Nairobi Hospital where he had been referred for specialized treatment.

Last week, there was a fire outbreak at Vivo Energy Uganda depot on 7th Street Industrial Area. The fire is said to have injured 11 people. Atleast eight out of the eleven other individuals who were admitted to International Hospital of Kampala for treatment of sustained injuries during the fire incident were discharged on 3rd February. The two are currently admitted in ICU and one person is in the ward.

Stories Continues after ad

“We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the late Lwanyaga’s family, relatives and friends, and to the management and staff of Fred Sebyala Transporters and will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time,” Oketcho said.

At the moment, a dedicated team from FST Uganda Limited, the family of Mr Lwanyaga and Vivo Energy Uganda is working closely to ensure the return of Mr. Lwanyaga’s remains for burial.

“These patients remain in a stable condition. We are monitoring their condition to ensure they receive the very best treatment and medical attention. We are continuing to work closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, and will ensure that lessons are learnt and shared across our teams in Uganda, other local OMCs and the wider Vivo Energy Group, to minimise the risk of a similar incident happening again,” he said.