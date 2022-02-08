CAF have announced the Team of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that took place in Cameroon.

The team features six Senegalese players that won the tournament. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, left-back Saliou Ciss, midfielder Nampalys Mendy, and Sadio Mane all feature in the best XI players, as named by CAF.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Famara Diedhiou were named among the substitutes as well.

Stories Continues after ad

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Egypt’s Mohamed Abdelmonem feature in a starting back four.

Team of 2021 Afcon

Mohamed Salah is also named in the team, on the right attacking lines alongside the tournament’s top scorer Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon as the centre forward.

The rest of the team includes, Burkina Faso’s duo Edmond Tapsoba and Ibrahim Blati Toure in defence and midfield respectively, Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny also comes in midfield.